Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $9.13 Million Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.31% of MakeMyTrip worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. 19,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,443. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.25.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.