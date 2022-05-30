Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 3.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $92,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,346,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $28.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $811.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,005.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,097.85. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.00 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.10 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

