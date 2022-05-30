Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $25.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

CRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 103.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 7,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,404. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Cortexyme has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $121.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

