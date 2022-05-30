Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,287. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,985,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,775,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

