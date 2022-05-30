Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,879 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.78% of Aspen Technology worth $78,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $197.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $197.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $153.83.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

