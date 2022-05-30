Credit Suisse AG Has $96.09 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $96,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.36.

NYSE MSI opened at $223.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.24 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

