Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.7 days.

Shares of CRQDF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crédito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides financial solutions and services in Mexico. It offers leasing and payroll services, semi-new and used vehicle loans, and working capital finance for SMEs. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

