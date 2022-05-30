Crowny (CRWNY) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $807,089.88 and $104,411.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 173% against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.58 or 0.64625948 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00472840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

