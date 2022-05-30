CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Market Capitalization Tops $55,088.85

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $55,088.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00006345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,324.12 or 0.99929734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001596 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

