Css LLC Il Acquires 28,400 Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Css LLC Il increased its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.22% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of MUDS stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.