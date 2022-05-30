Css LLC Il Invests $1 Million in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of IVCBU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.65.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.