Css LLC Il Lowers Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

GGZ opened at $12.84 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

