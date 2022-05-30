Css LLC Il Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.11% of Orion Office REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

NYSE:ONL opened at $13.51 on Monday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Orion Office REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.