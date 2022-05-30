Css LLC Il Makes New $818,000 Investment in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.35% of Dynamics Special Purpose as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 1.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DYNS stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

