Css LLC Il Makes New $933,000 Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

