Css LLC Il Purchases 11,000 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Css LLC Il grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,073 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,269 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

