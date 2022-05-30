Css LLC Il Purchases New Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.27) in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

Barclays Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.