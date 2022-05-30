Css LLC Il Reduces Stock Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Css LLC Il cut its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 0.21% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAAC. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 757,174 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 972.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 453,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

