Css LLC Il Sells 4,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Css LLC Il cut its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,264,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $998.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

