Css LLC Il Sells 7,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Kroger were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after buying an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,688 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

