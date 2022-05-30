CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,642,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 2,662,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 529.7 days.

CyberAgent stock remained flat at $$10.56 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

About CyberAgent (Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.