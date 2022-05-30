CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.62 million and $34,270.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,263.39 or 0.99850087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016974 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00216831 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00032914 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006133 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.