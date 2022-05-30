Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,448 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DADA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $6.84 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.