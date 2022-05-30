Dai Market Capitalization Tops $6.70 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $6.70 billion and $258.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,733.94 or 0.99988126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00092975 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,689,934,767 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

