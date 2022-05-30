Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Neutral

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FANUY. Bank of America cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.04. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.
About Fanuc
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
