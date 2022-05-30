Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.08% of Danaher worth $180,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $14.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.49. 263,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,691. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.54.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

