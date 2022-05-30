DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $201,356.89 and $97.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001277 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001649 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

