Dash (DASH) Price Tops $61.59 on Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $61.59 or 0.00200278 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $662.21 million and approximately $117.05 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001222 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00320694 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,751,791 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

