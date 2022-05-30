DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. DECOIN has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $7,908.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001996 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000635 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,125,063 coins and its circulating supply is 56,803,664 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.