DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0837 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1,495.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,687,376 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

