DEEPSPACE Trading Up 48% This Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 48% higher against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $5.16 million and $320,068.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $781.16 or 0.02468513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.13 or 0.00414373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008187 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

