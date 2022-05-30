Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.48 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,098. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.