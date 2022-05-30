DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

