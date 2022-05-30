DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $31.25 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $31.25 million and $172,540.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003955 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 402.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,952.51 or 0.39471408 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00485051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008614 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

