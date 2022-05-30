Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Up 53.1% in May

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,600 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 606,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Despegar.com has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.09.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Despegar.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

