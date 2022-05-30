DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to report $54.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. DHT posted sales of $45.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $244.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $278.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $302.09 million, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $334.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,566. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of -0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DHT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,527 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

