Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

