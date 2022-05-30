Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.75.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.74. 6,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 2.05. Docebo has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.