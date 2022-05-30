Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 933,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,954,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,538,000 after buying an additional 366,304 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

