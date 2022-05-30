DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $34.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 135.29. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $493,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,470.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.