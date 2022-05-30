DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $230,163.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00008402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $974.20 or 0.03173061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00464696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008484 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars.

