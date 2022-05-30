Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Up 57.1% in May

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSAC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Duddell Street Acquisition by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 383,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSAC remained flat at $$9.95 on Monday. 40,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,177. Duddell Street Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

