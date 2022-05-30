Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $108.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the lowest is $107.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $398.80 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $292.55 million, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $14,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

EGRX stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,873. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $616.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

