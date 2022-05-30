Eaton Vance Management Acquires 168,320 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $559,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.59. 350,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

