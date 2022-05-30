Eaton Vance Management Has $253.91 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $253,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

PAYC stock traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,189. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.95 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

