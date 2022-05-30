Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECVT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,235. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

