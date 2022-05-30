Edgewell Personal Care Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

EPC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,711. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

