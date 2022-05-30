Edgewell Personal Care Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
EPC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,711. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47.
In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
