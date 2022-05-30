Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eiffage stock remained flat at $$20.23 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.5242 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFGSY. Societe Generale increased their price target on Eiffage from €118.80 ($126.38) to €125.60 ($133.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eiffage from €112.00 ($119.15) to €113.00 ($120.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eiffage from €120.00 ($127.66) to €129.00 ($137.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eiffage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

