Energean’s (ENOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.99) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Energean stock opened at GBX 1,334 ($16.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,246.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,042.88. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 599.50 ($7.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,410 ($17.74).

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 103,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.43), for a total value of £1,350,482.36 ($1,699,361.22).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

