Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. 9,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts expect that ENI will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ENI from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.40 ($16.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ENI from €14.00 ($15.05) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

